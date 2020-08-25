Gunfire, fights continue to keep Madison and Fitchburg police busy

Shortly after 8 p.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of High Ridge Trail on a report of several males fighting in the street. A witness reported seeing one male pull a gun and fire a round into the air, before leaving on foot, while a gray sedan also was seen leaving the area, Clemens said.

Shortly before 11 p.m., officers responded to the 1900 block of Pike Drive on multiple reports of several shots fired. Officers were in the area when the incident occurred and located shell casings on a sidewalk, Clemens said.

The investigation revealed that a group got into a fight at the corner of Pike Drive and Eggiman Road, and one person in the fight began shooting at the group, causing members of the group to flee as they were chased by the shooter, Clemens said.

There were no reports of injuries or property damage. A white sedan was seen in the area and believed to be involved in the incident, but all members of the group were uncooperative with police, Clemens said.

If anyone has information on this incident, please contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014, or, on the web at P3Tips.com

