Gunfire erupts in Madison park during gathering for homicide victim

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Three people were shot at a West Side Madison park Tuesday night during a gathering to celebrate the life of a recent homicide victim, police said.

Gunfire was reported just after 9 p.m. at Garner Park, 333. S. Rosa Road, as people memorialized 24-year-old Maurice R. Bowman Jr., who was shot and killed July 25 on Madison's Southwest Side.

Police found a firearm and shell casings on the scene Tuesday, Lt. Kipp Hartman said in a news release, and three people showed up at local hospitals with injuries consistent with being shot. One person was detained, he said.

Bowman was the passenger in a vehicle driven by another man when at least one person shot at the duo from another vehicle as they were driving in the 900 block of Chapel Hill Road, Madison police said last month.