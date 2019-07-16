Sauk County squad tighter crop
News Republic file photo

Gunfire during a domestic fight in Rock Springs early Tuesday morning shut down a highway for about three hours until the suspect was taken into custody.

Bradley Lewandowski, 39, was taken to Sauk County Jail and tentatively charged with recklessly endangering safety, domestic abuse battery and domestic abuse disorderly conduct, the Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies were sent to a residence on East Broadway Street in Rock Springs at about 1 a.m. for a domestic disturbance.

"It was reported a firearm was discharged during the disturbance," said Sheriff Chip Meister. "The victim fled the residence but the suspect remained inside."

Lewandowski wouldn't talk to deputies so the emergency response team and negotiating team were requested.

"Negotiators tried contact for several hours with no response," Meister said. "The emergency response team made entry at 5:45 a.m. and Lewandowski was taken into custody without incident."

Highway 136, which is East Broadway Street in Rock Springs, was shut down between Highways I and DD for three hours while law enforcement worked at the scene.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Comments disabled.