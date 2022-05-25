Gun teen brought to La Follette High School was facsimile, Madison police say

The gun a teen brought to La Follette High School on Monday was a facsimile, Madison police reported.
Officers were called to the school at 702 Pflaum Road around 9 a.m. after school staff reported finding a gun in the 16-year-old boy's backpack, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.
Police initially said that while the gun was real, the weapon contained a BB gun magazine, but after a closer examination they determined it was a facsimile, though it appeared in many ways to be a real gun, Fryer said in an update to her initial statement.
Detectives will continue to examine the gun on Wednesday, Fryer said.
The student initially was arrested on a tentative charge of possession of a firearm, but that was amended to possessing a dangerous weapon on school premises, Fryer said.
