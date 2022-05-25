 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Gun teen brought to La Follette High School was facsimile, Madison police say

Police sirens

The gun a teen brought to La Follette High School on Monday was a facsimile, Madison police reported.

Officers were called to the school at 702 Pflaum Road around 9 a.m. after school staff reported finding a gun in the 16-year-old boy's backpack, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

Police initially said that while the gun was real, the weapon contained a BB gun magazine, but after a closer examination they determined it was a facsimile, though it appeared in many ways to be a real gun, Fryer said in an update to her initial statement.

Detectives will continue to examine the gun on Wednesday, Fryer said.

The student initially was arrested on a tentative charge of possession of a firearm, but that was amended to possessing a dangerous weapon on school premises, Fryer said.

Courts reporter Ed Treleven's memorable stories from 2021

From the more than 240 stories I published in 2021, here are five that stand out in my mind for various reasons, because of their unusual subject matter, popularity among readers or the lasting impact the subjects of those stories will have. Most are different from the usual things I encounter in the courts every day.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics