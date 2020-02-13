Gun stolen in Madison being returned 46 years later

A World War II-era German rifle is back in Madison and could be returned to its owner's heirs more than 46 years after it was stolen out of an unlocked pickup truck on the city's Near East Side.

Madison police reported Thursday that a detective from Circleville, Ohio, located about 30 miles south of Columbus, contacted a Madison Police Department property clerk on Jan. 28 to say someone had turned in a German Mauser, and that the gun's serial number indicated it had been stolen in Madison.

The bolt-action Mauser was the rifle typically issued to German troops during World War II. The one stolen on Nov. 26, 1973, from underneath a blanket in the bed of a 1966 GMC pickup in the 200 block of South Baldwin Street was owned by a 41-year-old downtown resident and deer hunter.

The man died in 1998, according to Madison police, but the department held onto the report he filed in the theft, "even though the case had been long since cold."

The rifle was shipped back to Madison and police have been in contact with his next of kin.

Police property supervisor Lorie Anderson said the department was able to locate the 1973 report in department microfiche records.

