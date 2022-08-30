 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gun stolen from vehicle parked outside Far West Side post office, Madison police say

A gun was stolen from a vehicle parked outside a Far West Side post office on Monday night, Madison police reported.

A man called authorities around 6:50 p.m. Monday to report that the theft happened while his vehicle was parked outside the post office, 733 Struck St., police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

The man told police his vehicle was locked, but the windows were cracked, Fryer said.

Gun thefts from vehicles are often crimes of opportunity and firearms are best stored in a secure safe at home, Fryer said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

