A handgun was stolen from an unlocked vehicle in a fitness club parking lot on the East Side Friday night, according to police. 

Around 4:30 p.m. Friday, Madison police responded to a caller who said their gun was stolen from their car at Anytime Fitness, 1193 N. Sherman Ave, according to Madison Police Chief Mike Koval's daily blog. 

The thief has not yet been identified, but police said there might be a video of the incident. Madison police are investigating. 

Car thefts at fitness club have been on the rise in Madison, Fitchburg and Middleton. In some cases, the thieves are stealing car keys from unlocked lockers inside of the fitness centers. 

Car thefts at fitness clubs on the rise, unlocked lockers to blame, Madison police say

Police are urging gym members to lock up their valuables. 

