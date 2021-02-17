Gun possession during protests nets 5-year prison sentence

A Madison man who accidentally shot himself in the leg while carrying a gun during unrest Downtown last summer was sentenced to five years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a felon.

Anthony R. Krohn, 37, told U.S. District Judge James Peterson he agreed he was "very irresponsible" in taking a gun "into a situation like that" early on June 1, the first night of a series of protests Downtown that led to some violence, looting and vandalism.

Krohn, who currently is serving a prison sentence after the extended supervision he was serving for a drunken driving conviction was revoked, said he wants "to stop the revolving door that I've created" and take opportunities to get the most from his life.

Alcoholism, combined with mental illness, has led to trouble, Peterson said, and a traumatic childhood added to a "lifetime of difficulties" for Krohn that Peterson was taking into account in sentencing Krohn. But he said Krohn would still serve time in order to protect the public from him.

"Intentionally, you don't want to hurt people," Peterson said. "But when you're not in control of your mental health or your addictions you hurt people, including yourself."