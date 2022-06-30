Gun possession during fatal shootout that claimed cousin nets probation

One of four men charged for having a role in a daytime shootout in Madison in 2020 that left one man dead was sentenced Thursday to five years of probation for illegal gun possession, with a threat of prison hanging over him if that probation is ever revoked.

Dane County Circuit Judge Ellen Berz warned Kimeionta Stanley, 26, of Madison, that he cannot keep living the life he's led, which has included selling drugs and carrying a gun around when he's not legally allowed to have one.

Stanley pleaded guilty in January to possession of a firearm by a felon for his role in the Oct. 31, 2020, shootout on Flower Lane, on Madison's Far West Side, that killed Stanley's cousin, Jason Eggleston, 30, of Madison.

Two others -- Jeffrey D. Briggs, 27, of Madison, and his brother, Javion D. Briggs, 19, of Sun Prairie, were charged with first-degree intentional homicide for Eggleston's death, but those charges were dismissed on the eve of a trial that was to begin on June 13.

Stanley’s cousin, Kairen Stanley, 18, of Houston, Texas, who was shot in the chest during the shootout, is charged with first-degree reckless injury for allegedly shooting Javion Briggs in the face during the incident. A trial for Kairen Stanley is scheduled for August.

Prosecutors said that after reviewing testimony that was to be given by Stanley they no longer believed they could prove their case against the Briggs brothers beyond a reasonable doubt. The Briggs brothers said they acted in self-defense.

Javion Briggs subsequently pleaded guilty to four counts of felony bail jumping and one count of misdemeanor bail jumping, while Jeffrey Briggs remains charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

Assistant District Attorney Dan Hess, who recommended a two-year prison sentence, said Stanley has two prior heroin delivery convictions and was shot in 2017 by Quadren Wilson over money owed for a drug transaction. Wilson, who served a prison sentence for the 2017 shooting, was shot by state agents in February during a traffic stop and has since been returned to prison.

Stanley's attorney, Taavi McMahon, argued for no additional prison time for Stanley, who is currently serving a prison sentence after his state Department of Corrections supervision for one of his heroin delivery convictions was revoked.

Stanley's probation would begin after he finishes his current sentence in September. The suspended sentence Stanley would serve if his probation is revoked is three years in prison followed by three years of extended supervision.

Stanley told Berz that when he gets out of prison he wants to be a better father to his children, and said they've missed him. He said he's training to be a mason.

But Berz said Stanley can't have it both ways -- he can't be a provider for his children and be someone still involved in guns and drugs.

If Stanley continues that lifestyle, "You're going to die," Berz said. "You are going to be killed. It's not if, it's when."

Stanley had avoided being shot in 2020, and survived a shooting in 2017, she said, and has lost family members to gun violence.

"How many times do you think that's going to happen?" Berz asked Stanley. "I'd say your luck has nearly run out."

At the same time, Berz said she didn't see any logic in sending Stanley to prison for an incident in which he did not fire a gun but admitted that he possessed one, when it's possible that others involved who did fire shots may not go to prison.

"I don't think that sounds fair," she said. "I don't think that sounds just."

