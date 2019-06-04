A defense attorney for a Madison man charged last year with attempted homicide told a jury on the opening day of his trial Monday that it wasn’t her client who brought the gun to an altercation that left a 29-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her chest — it was the woman herself.
Roy Yoakum, 37, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide in the shooting of Chaka Cabell on Madison’s East Side on Nov. 11 — the same day Cabell flew into a rage after finding out Yoakum had a sexual relationship with her wife, Lena, at the couple’s home, according to both the prosecution and defense.
“That is the day that Chaka Cabell held a gun to Roy Yoakum’s neck,” attorney Tracey Lencioni said in an opening statement. “Roy Yoakum did not bring a gun, point a gun or shoot a gun.”
Assistant Dane County District Attorney Joshua Hargrove, though, told the jury of nine men and five women that Yoakum left Chaka Cabell “bleeding, gasping for air with a hole in her chest” after shooting her once only seconds after pulling up to the Cabells’ North Fair Oaks Street home.
Both sides agree that an angry Chaka Cabell called Yoakum more than 100 times that day — the prosecution said 130 times; the defense said 184 times — over the course of an hour and 20 minutes.
Hargrove said Yoakum became increasingly agitated because Chaka Cabell was “diminishing him and calling him out by his name” and that Yoakum told Lena Cabell, who in separate calls with Yoakum was trying to defuse the situation, that “I will teach her (Chaka Cabell) a lesson” and “blow her away.”
In the prosecution’s telling, Yoakum brought a gun to the Cabells’ house and as Chaka was approaching him in the driveway, pulled her close and shot her. According to the defense, Chaka Cabell threatened Yoakum with a gun, the two struggled and the gun went off, hitting Cabell.
Lencioni told the jury that Yoakum and Lena Cabell had met only a week before at a nearby gas station.
Yoakum is also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and has a criminal history going back 20 years in Wisconsin. At the time of the Nov. 11 shooting, he was on probation for delivery of cocaine, according to court records.
On Monday, Dane County Circuit Judge Nicholas McNamara ruled that only five of his past convictions were recent and relevant enough for the prosecution to raise at trial, which continues Tuesday.