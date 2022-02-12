 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gun pointed at worker salting East Towne Mall sidewalks, Madison police say

Passengers in a vehicle twice pointed a gun at a worker early Saturday morning as she was salting sidewalks around East Towne Mall, according to the Madison Police Department.

The victim called police just after 12:10 a.m. to report the incident, police Lt. Jennifer Hannah said in a statement. She was pushing a salt spreader on a sidewalk outside of the mall when a Ford SUV approached her, Hannah said.

The three younger occupants of the vehicle were laughing at the worker, Hannah said, while the person in the front seat pointed a gun at her as the vehicle passed. After briefly leaving, the SUV, which was either gray or silver, returned and drove past the worker again when a passenger in the back seat was aiming a gun at her, according to police.

The victim ran off to get her coworkers and call police, Hannah said.

