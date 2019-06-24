A Madison man with a history of felony convictions was arrested Sunday afternoon for allegedly having a loaded gun in his car.
Andre Banks, 36, was also ticketed for possession of marijuana, Madison police said.
The incident happened shortly before 3 p.m. in the parking lot of the BP gas station at 4501 Verona Road.
"Officers from the Midtown community policing team were monitoring the Verona Road area in response to recent complaints of drug activity in the area, when they observed an individual engaged in suspicious activity in a gas station parking lot," said police spokesman Joseph Buccellato.
The suspect left the parking lot and officers made a traffic stop.
"Banks admitted to being in possession of marijuana and a firearm," Buccellato said.
Officers conducted a search and found a small amount of marijuana on him and then found the loaded gun in his car.
Judge rules against Sandy Hook denier from Dane County; trial for damages is next step
A Dane County judge on Monday found that a longtime conspiracy theorist living in the village of Oregon, along with his co-defendant,
defamed the father of a victim of the Sandy Hook massacre and allowed a trial for damages against the men to move ahead.
James Fetzer (foreground), of Oregon, and Mike Palecek, of Saginaw, Michigan, edited the 2016 edition of the book “Nobody Died at Sandy Hook,” which alleges Leonard Pozner circulated a fraudulent copy of his son Noah Pozner’s death certificate. Fetzer also co-authored a chapter in the book and has repeated in his blog the claim that Leonard Pozner circulated a fake death certificate for his son.
CHRIS RICKERT, STATE JOURNAL
'Senseless violence' leads to conviction of Milwaukee man in Dodge County robbery
A Milwaukee man who beat and robbed a man at a wayside along a highway in 2017 was found guilty Thursday in a Dodge County courtroom.
Keenan Brown, 24, faces up to 20 years in prison on the convictions of robbery with use of force and substantial battery, the Dodge County District Attorney's Office said.
Dodge County Sheriff's Office
Man kicked in face while relaxing at park, suspect arrested, Madison police say
Police arrested a man Saturday after he was seen punching and kicking a Michigan man in the face at Brittingham Park.
Gary Troutman Jr., 58, no permanent address, was tentatively charged with battery, disorderly conduct and aggravated battery against an elderly person, Madison police said.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
$100K in drugs seized, Madison man arrested, police say
A search of a North Side apartment Thursday turned up over $100,000 in drugs and led to the arrest of the alleged drug dealer.
Anthony Nance, 28, Madison, was tentatively charged with four counts of delivery of heroin, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession with intent to deliver heroin, cocaine and marijuana, and on a probation hold, Madison police said.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Parking garage attendants attacked Downtown, suspect arrested, Madison police say
Two parking ramp attendants were attacked by a driver early Thursday morning in Downtown Madison, with police using surveillance video to track down and arrest the suspect.
Keisha El, 32, Madison, was tentatively charged with two counts of battery and two counts of disorderly conduct, Madison police said.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Janesville man arrested for alleged 4th OWI, police say
A Janesville man found sleeping in his car at a gas station Sunday night was arrested for his alleged fourth operating while intoxicated offense.
Aaron Thompson, 32, was taken to the Rock County Jail following his arrest, Janesville police said.
Janesville Police Department
Suspect in hit-and-run crash arrested, Madison police say
A Madison man has been arrested almost four weeks after allegedly driving his car at another man during an argument, hitting the victim with his car before driving away.
Zaim Muqtasid, 49, was arrested Thursday afternoon on tentative charges of first-degree reckless endangering safety and disorderly conduct while armed, Madison police said.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Madison drug dealer gets 10-year prison sentence, officials say
A Madison man convicted of dealing cocaine has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison.
Louis Boatner, 44, will also have four years of supervised release following the prison term, according to a news release from the US Attorney's Office.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Milton man crashed into Sun Prairie pond, rescued by police
A Milton man who crashed into a pond in Sun Prairie Tuesday evening was rescued by police and revived by EMS crews before he was arrested, authorities said.
Trevor Harmel, 27, was charged with third-offense operating while intoxicated and possession of narcotics, according to online court records.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Madison man arrested for alleged eighth OWI offense, police say
A Madison man who hit a car in Columbia County Tuesday morning then fled the scene before his car conked out was arrested for his alleged eighth operating while intoxicated offense.
Ronald Garske, 54, was taken into custody shortly after 11 a.m., the Sheriff's Office said.
Columbia County Sheriff's Office
Long-missing fugitive facing sex charges returned to Madison from Austria, appears in federal court
A Madison man facing sex assault, battery, child pornography and other charges, who fled the U.S. in 2011 and was on the run until his arrest in Austria last year, is back in Madison and appeared Friday in federal court on a charge of fraudulently obtaining a passport.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Stephen Crocker ordered William I. Guy, 51, kept in custody as he awaits trial on state and federal charges, most of them filed in 2010 and 2011.
Dane County Jail
Man charged with reckless injury for shooting in May on Southwest Side
An Oregon man who was arrested Wednesday in a shooting on Madison’s Southwest Side in May has been charged with first-degree reckless injury.
Ronald A. Rice Jr., 35, was charged Friday with shooting a man during a party at a home on North Wickham Court. A witness identified him as the person who fired the shot, according to a criminal complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Appeals court says judge erred by not allowing insanity evidence
A Dane County judge should have allowed a Fall River man, who stabbed a man in Madison before committing several other crimes in other counties, the opportunity to present an insanity defense, a state appeals court ruled Thursday.
The 4th District Court of Appeals said James M. Kruger, 41, who was convicted of state and federal crimes following a three-county crime spree in 2013, should have been allowed by Circuit Judge Stephen Ehlke to present an insanity defense during his trial in Madison on charges of first-degree reckless endangerment and felony bail jumping.
Wisconsin Department of Corrections
