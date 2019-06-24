Madison squad car
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A Madison man with a history of felony convictions was arrested Sunday afternoon for allegedly having a loaded gun in his car.

Andre Banks, 36, was also ticketed for possession of marijuana, Madison police said.

The incident happened shortly before 3 p.m. in the parking lot of the BP gas station at 4501 Verona Road.

"Officers from the Midtown community policing team were monitoring the Verona Road area in response to recent complaints of drug activity in the area, when they observed an individual engaged in suspicious activity in a gas station parking lot," said police spokesman Joseph Buccellato.

The suspect left the parking lot and officers made a traffic stop.

"Banks admitted to being in possession of marijuana and a firearm," Buccellato said.

Officers conducted a search and found a small amount of marijuana on him and then found the loaded gun in his car.

