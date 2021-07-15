Guilty pleas tossed after sentencing, man now pleads guilty to gun possession for 2016 shooting incident

A Madison man who was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2019 for a South Side shooting, but was allowed to withdraw his guilty pleas soon after, again pleaded guilty Thursday but only to illegally possessing a gun.

Brandon Crockett, 31, originally pleaded guilty to second-degree reckless endangerment and illegal firearm possession for a shootout in 2016 that left one man dead. Crockett was originally charged with first-degree intentional homicide for the death of Marsellas B. Coleman, 25, but that charge was dropped in 2018 with Crockett's guilty pleas to the other charges under an agreement with prosecutors.

Prosecutors said at the time of Crockett's 2018 plea hearing that there was not enough evidence to convict him of the intentional homicide charge.

In October 2019, nine months after Crockett was sentenced to prison, then-Circuit Judge William Hanrahan granted Crockett's motion to withdraw his guilty pleas, agreeing with Crockett that at the time he entered his guilty pleas in 2018, Crockett was given incorrect information about the potential penalties he faced with his guilty pleas.

Hanrahan had informed Crockett that he faced up to 10½ years of combined prison and extended supervision for second-degree reckless endangerment. when the maximum penalty was actually 15 years.