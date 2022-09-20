 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Guilty plea in drug-related 2021 shooting Downtown

  • 0

A Madison man originally charged with attempted murder for shooting a man in the back following a drug deal that went bad last year pleaded guilty Monday to a lesser charge.

Xavier J. Bandera, 25, pleaded guilty to second-degree reckless injury and possession with intent to deliver THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, for the March 11, 2021, incident in which he shot then-21-year-old Alfredo Dorentes-Ortiz.

Xavier Bandera (copy)

Bandera

A doctor at UW Hospital told police the bullet just narrowly missed Dorentes-Ortiz’s heart but caused multiple injuries to other organs including his liver, stomach and diaphragm, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in court.

According to the affidavit, two others who were with Dorentes-Ortiz told police they had gone to a home in the 300 block of North Pinckney Street in Downtown Madison so that Dorentes-Ortiz could buy marijuana products from Bandera. The Dane County District Attorney’s Office said the product was marijuana oil.

People are also reading…

The two remained outside while Dorentes-Ortiz went into the home. A short time later, one of the witnesses said, Dorentes-Ortiz quickly exited the home with a bag that appeared to contain marijuana products, the affidavit states.

The witness said he saw a man about 6 feet tall with a “bony” build come out of the home, pull out a small black handgun and fire it at Dorentes-Ortiz, hitting him in the back from a distance of about 6 feet, according to the affidavit.

A jury on Tuesday convicted two men of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020, a swift victory for prosecutors in a foiled plot that was described as a rallying cry for a U.S. civil war by anti-government extremists.Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. were also found guilty of conspiring to obtain a weapon of mass destruction, namely a bomb to blow up a bridge and stymie police if the kidnapping could be pulled off at Whitmers vacation home.Croft, 46, a trucker from Bear, Delaware, was also convicted of another explosives charge. The jury deliberated for roughly eight hours over two days.It was the second trial for the pair after a jury in April couldnt reach a unanimous verdict after five days. Two other men were acquitted and two more pleaded guilty and testified for prosecutors.The result was a big win for the U.S. Justice Department following the shocking mixed outcome last spring.You cant just strap on an AR-15 and body armor and go snatch the governor, Assistant U.S. Attorney Nils Kessler told jurors.But that wasnt the defendants ultimate goal, Kessler said. They wanted to set off a second American civil war, a second American Revolution, something that they call the boogaloo. And they wanted to do it for a long time before they settled on Gov. Whitmer.The investigation began when Army veteran Dan Chappel joined a Michigan paramilitary group and became alarmed when he heard talk about killing police. He agreed to become an FBI informant and spent summer 2020 getting close to Fox and others, secretly recording conversations and participating in drills at shoot houses in Wisconsin and Michigan.The FBI turned it into a major domestic terrorism case with two more informants and two undercover agents embedded in the group. Evidence showed the group had many gripes, particularly COVID-19 restrictions imposed by Whitmer early in the pandemic.Fox, Croft and others, accompanied by the government operatives, traveled to northern Michigan to see Whitmers vacation home at night and a bridge that could be destroyed.Defense attorneys tried to put the FBI on trial, repeatedly emphasizing through cross-examination of witnesses and during closing remarks that federal players were present at every crucial event and had entrapped the men.Fox and Croft, they said, were big talkers who liked to smoke marijuana and were guilty of nothing but exercising their right to say vile things about Whitmer and government.Fox attorney Christopher Gibbons said the FBI isnt supposed to create domestic terrorists. He described Fox as poor and living in the basement of a Grand Rapids-area vacuum shop, which was a site for meetings with Chappel and an agent.Whitmer, a Democrat, has blamed then-President Donald Trump for stoking mistrust and fomenting anger over coronavirus restrictions and refusing to condemn hate groups and right-wing extremists like those charged in the plot.Over the weekend, she said she hadn't been following the second trial but remains concerned about violent rhetoric in this country.Trump recently called the kidnapping plan a fake deal.Additional reporting by The Associated Press.

Bandera has been out of jail on $150,000 bond since March 23, 2021, but Circuit Judge Julie Genovese ordered him taken into custody Monday and ordered a pre-sentence investigation. No date for sentencing had been set as of late Monday. He faces a combined up to 16 years in prison on both charges.

Bandera has no previous criminal record in Wisconsin, according to online court records. He told Genovese he has a bachelor’s degree in Asian language and culture.

His attorney, Brian Brophy, called his client a “sweet kid” and said he had not violated the conditions of his release. He said Bandera had applied, but not been hired for, numerous jobs and was working for a family friend.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Republican policies could risk independents' votes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics