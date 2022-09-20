Guilty plea in drug-related 2021 shooting Downtown

A Madison man originally charged with attempted murder for shooting a man in the back following a drug deal that went bad last year pleaded guilty Monday to a lesser charge.

Xavier J. Bandera, 25, pleaded guilty to second-degree reckless injury and possession with intent to deliver THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, for the March 11, 2021, incident in which he shot then-21-year-old Alfredo Dorentes-Ortiz.

A doctor at UW Hospital told police the bullet just narrowly missed Dorentes-Ortiz’s heart but caused multiple injuries to other organs including his liver, stomach and diaphragm, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in court.

According to the affidavit, two others who were with Dorentes-Ortiz told police they had gone to a home in the 300 block of North Pinckney Street in Downtown Madison so that Dorentes-Ortiz could buy marijuana products from Bandera. The Dane County District Attorney’s Office said the product was marijuana oil.

The two remained outside while Dorentes-Ortiz went into the home. A short time later, one of the witnesses said, Dorentes-Ortiz quickly exited the home with a bag that appeared to contain marijuana products, the affidavit states.

The witness said he saw a man about 6 feet tall with a “bony” build come out of the home, pull out a small black handgun and fire it at Dorentes-Ortiz, hitting him in the back from a distance of about 6 feet, according to the affidavit.

Bandera has been out of jail on $150,000 bond since March 23, 2021, but Circuit Judge Julie Genovese ordered him taken into custody Monday and ordered a pre-sentence investigation. No date for sentencing had been set as of late Monday. He faces a combined up to 16 years in prison on both charges.

Bandera has no previous criminal record in Wisconsin, according to online court records. He told Genovese he has a bachelor’s degree in Asian language and culture.

His attorney, Brian Brophy, called his client a “sweet kid” and said he had not violated the conditions of his release. He said Bandera had applied, but not been hired for, numerous jobs and was working for a family friend.