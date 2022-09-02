Guilty plea entered to homicide charge in 2018 overdose death

A Fitchburg man charged with reckless homicide more than two years ago for selling drugs that caused the death of another person in 2018 pleaded guilty to the charge on Friday.

Patrick C. Smith Jr., 33, pleaded guilty to first-degree reckless homicide as part of a plea agreement under which prosecutors dismissed six other felony charges. Smith had been scheduled to stand trial later this month.

Smith faces up to 40 years of combined prison and extended supervision when he is sentenced in November by Dane County Circuit Judge Josann Reynolds. He remains free on cash bond pending sentencing.

A criminal complaint, which does not name or provide the gender of a person who died, states that the person was found passed out in a car on Highway 113 in the town of Dane on Sept. 18, 2018. A substance found in the car was found to be a mixture of heroin, fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl. An autopsy found the drugs caused the person's death, the complaint states.

On the person's phone, police found a text message exchange from the day before between the person and a man in which arrangements were made for the purchase of Adderall and "4g's," possibly indicating four grams of heroin, according to the complaint.

The man told police later about the transaction, denying he had sold any heroin. Later, an inmate housed with the man at the Dane County Jail said the man had told the inmate he had sold the person who died four grams of heroin and some Adderall, the complaint states.

In another interview with police, the man identified a home where he had bought heroin and was "90% sure" Smith, whose photo he was shown, was the person who sold it, according to the complaint.

Smith later told police he didn't believe he sold the fatal dose of heroin to the man, the complaint states.