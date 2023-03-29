A Windsor man who was initially charged in federal court with making a threat against Gov. Tony Evers instead pleaded guilty Wednesday to making a threat against a Dane County official.
Michael A. Yaker, 52, pleaded guilty to leaving a threatening voicemail message in May for then-Highway Commissioner Gerald Mandli, one of eight counts Yaker had faced of transmitting threats through interstate communications.
Mandli retired earlier this month.
In November, Yaker was charged in a complaint in U.S. District Court with threatening Evers by email and Facebook messages in October while Yaker was in Kansas.
People are also reading…
On March 15, federal prosecutors filed an eight-count superseding indictment that also charged Yaker with making threats against Mandli, Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett, Madison police Detective Greg Esser, County Executive Joe Parisi and the Dane County Board, in addition to Evers.
As part of a plea agreement, seven of the eight counts in the newer indictment were dismissed, but the conduct described in them can be considered during sentencing. Under the agreement, Yaker agreed he committed the acts described in those counts.
Court documents state Yaker, an ax-maker and timber framer, began a long-running dispute with Dane County after he was denied a bid to build a park shelter, and that he was known to often carry an ax with him.
The alleged threats charged in the superseding indictment were made between May and October, according to the indictment. During that time, Yaker was traveling to California and Oregon and had begun heading back toward Wisconsin in October when he became stranded in Kansas, where he was arrested.
As part of a plea agreement, U.S. Attorney Tim O'Shea and Yaker's attorney, federal defender Joseph Bugni, agreed to recommend a sentence for Yaker of a year and a day in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.
U.S. District Judge James Peterson could sentence Yaker up to five years in prison, the maximum under the law, at a hearing set for June 22.
In court Wednesday, Yaker agreed he made the threat against Mandli, but added, "In the state of mind I was in I'm not sure what my intention was, to be honest."
But he agreed that anyone hearing the message would perceive it as a threat.
Record-breaking race for state Supreme Court
The race for state Supreme Court between Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Janet Protasiewicz and Dan Kelly, a former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice, is already the most expensive judicial election in America.
Protasiewicz received nearly $12.4 million to Kelly's $2.2 million between Feb. 7 and March 20, with just over $8 million in cash coming from the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.
Scott Presler planned several “stop the steal” rallies, was on the Capitol grounds the day of the insurrection, and described it as “the largest civil rights protest in American history."
The Constitution guarantees criminal defendants the right to an attorney. Yet Protasiewicz's ad suggests attorneys who fulfill this constitutional role are unfit for the state's highest court.
If negative political ads didn't motivate voters, it's unlikely candidates and their allies would be spending millions of dollars clogging up our screens with them.
Wisconsin Right to Life said Kelly hasn't made any pledge to uphold the group's values.
The candidates will face off April 4 to replace a retiring conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court justice — an election that could tilt the court's balance.
Janet Protasiewicz said she favors the court deliberating its administrative rules in public, but Daniel Kelly said such a policy promotes grandstanding instead of efficiency.
"This is a one-time thing for me," Protasiewicz said about her upcoming election against conservative candidate Dan Kelly, adding that she is 60 years old.
Dan Kelly, a former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice, faces Democratic-backed Janet Protasiewicz, a Milwaukee County judge, on April 4.
Against a more topical opponent, Dan Kelly pins hopes on broad appeal to protecting the Constitution
Some conservatives doubt that Kelly's broad appeals to the Constitution is a winning campaign strategy.
Janet Protasiewicz said she would recuse herself from cases involving the Democratic Party. Dan Kelly would not make a similar pledge regarding cases involving the GOP.
At this point, Protasiewicz has a nearly 7-to-1 committed ad spending advantage over conservative Dan Kelly in the general election phase.
Unlike possibly ever before, voters in April will not only be choosing a Wisconsin Supreme Court justice but effectively deciding the outcome of a court case.
The April election promises to shape Wisconsin's political and legal landscape for years to come.