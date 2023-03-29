A Windsor man who was initially charged in federal court with making a threat against Gov. Tony Evers instead pleaded guilty Wednesday to making a threat against a Dane County official.

Michael A. Yaker, 52, pleaded guilty to leaving a threatening voicemail message in May for then-Highway Commissioner Gerald Mandli, one of eight counts Yaker had faced of transmitting threats through interstate communications.

Mandli retired earlier this month.

In November, Yaker was charged in a complaint in U.S. District Court with threatening Evers by email and Facebook messages in October while Yaker was in Kansas.

On March 15, federal prosecutors filed an eight-count superseding indictment that also charged Yaker with making threats against Mandli, Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett, Madison police Detective Greg Esser, County Executive Joe Parisi and the Dane County Board, in addition to Evers.

As part of a plea agreement, seven of the eight counts in the newer indictment were dismissed, but the conduct described in them can be considered during sentencing. Under the agreement, Yaker agreed he committed the acts described in those counts.

Court documents state Yaker, an ax-maker and timber framer, began a long-running dispute with Dane County after he was denied a bid to build a park shelter, and that he was known to often carry an ax with him.

The alleged threats charged in the superseding indictment were made between May and October, according to the indictment. During that time, Yaker was traveling to California and Oregon and had begun heading back toward Wisconsin in October when he became stranded in Kansas, where he was arrested.

As part of a plea agreement, U.S. Attorney Tim O'Shea and Yaker's attorney, federal defender Joseph Bugni, agreed to recommend a sentence for Yaker of a year and a day in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

U.S. District Judge James Peterson could sentence Yaker up to five years in prison, the maximum under the law, at a hearing set for June 22.

In court Wednesday, Yaker agreed he made the threat against Mandli, but added, "In the state of mind I was in I'm not sure what my intention was, to be honest."

But he agreed that anyone hearing the message would perceive it as a threat.