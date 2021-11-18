Guilty plea entered in fatal 2019 pedestrian hit-and-run crash on North Side

A man charged in the 2019 hit-and-run death of a pedestrian on Madison's North Side pleaded guilty Thursday to causing the man's death after some late requests to delay a plea hearing were rejected by a judge.
Branden R.A. Iler, 24, of Portland, Oregon, who formerly lived in Madison, pleaded guilty to hit-and-run resulting in death for leaving the scene of a pedestrian crash on Sept. 12, 2019, that caused fatal injuries to Darrell Sunderlage, 60, of Brooklyn. Sunderlage died three days later at UW Hospital.
A criminal complaint states that a witness who, after pressing a button to activate flashing yellow crosswalk lights, was crossing Northport Drive between Dryden Drive and North Sherman Avenue with Sunderlage when a black vehicle traveling north on Northport Drive at about 50 mph struck Sunderlage and did not stop.
Four days later, the complaint states, a woman who said she had seen a news story about the person struck on Northport Drive said she was concerned that a family member, Iler, was involved. She said Iler had called her suddenly and said he was moving back to Portland, despite having a stable job in Madison.
Police later found a Jeep Grand Cherokee that Iler had dropped off at a vehicle dealership on Sept. 14, 2019. Pieces from a high-beam light bulb left at the crash scene "fit perfectly" into the Grand Cherokee, along with a piece of the grille, according to the complaint.
Iler's father also told police his son had said his "whole life changed in a matter of minutes" and that he was on his way to Portland, the complaint states.
With the conviction, Iler faces up to 25 years of combined prison and extended supervision. He will be sentenced on Jan. 24 by Dane County Circuit Judge Josann Reynolds.
A charge of knowingly driving with a revoked license in a fatal crash was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Iler appeared before Reynolds on Thursday by Zoom video from Portland. On Monday, Iler's attorneys had asked to withdraw from the case, citing their client's wishes. Reynolds rejected the request as untimely.
On Tuesday, attorney Pete Anderson asked that the plea hearing be pushed back because Iler was diagnosed with COVID-19, but with a plea hearing in the 2-year-old case scheduled for Thursday, Reynolds asked for medical documentation. What was filed was a general note from a doctor asking that Iler be excused from the hearing, but it did not mention COVID-19. Reynolds found that to be insufficient to postpone the hearing.