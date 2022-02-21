Guilty plea entered in 2020 drunken driving crash in Madison that killed 1

A 21-year-old man whose driving nearly two years ago caused a crash in Madison that killed a passenger in his car pleaded guilty Monday to homicide by drunken driving.

Under a plea agreement, a second felony charge against Donovan Luz-Torres -- driving with a revoked license causing death -- was dismissed. There is no agreement between Luz-Torres, his lawyer, Chris Van Wagner and Assistant District Attorney Patrick Winter about the maximum sentence prosecutors can recommend when Luz-Torres, of Monona, is sentenced on June 6.

The April 19, 2020, crash killed Justin D. Wixom, 18, of Fitchburg. It happened when a car driven by Luz-Torres -- who told police he was "kinda wasted," according to a criminal complaint -- crashed into the back of a parked semi-trailer truck on Hayes Road on Madison's Far East Side. Court documents state that a breath sample indicated Luz-Torres' blood alcohol concentration to be more than 0.17 percent, more than twice the legal limit for Wisconsin drivers.

Wixom was in the car's front passenger seat.

Homicide by drunken driving carries up to 25 years of combined prison and extended supervision. Under a recent change in Wisconsin law, Circuit Judge Ellen Berz must sentence Luz-Torres must to at least five years in prison, unless she makes specific findings that such a sentence is not required.

According to the complaint, Luz-Torres told police he was driving straight on Hayes Road when he struck the semi truck, which he said was parked "right there in the middle of the street."

A witness told police that he saw the white Nissan Sentra, driven by Luz-Torres, coming up behind him with headlights, only its parking lights, at speeds estimated at 45 to 50 mph. When it passed him on the left, the witness said, the passenger had his head and upper torso sticking out of the front passenger side window, the complaint states.

Just before the car struck the truck, the witness said, the passenger pulled his body back into the car, according to the complaint.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.