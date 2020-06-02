Groups shut down Beltline, weather storm to protest George Floyd's death

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Rhodes-Conway said in a statement that the violence that occurred on State Street starting just before 1 a.m. Tuesday — which included stores looted with hammers and bats, more windows smashed, spray paint tags, shots fired, people attacked with crowbars and the use of Molotov cocktails — was "not protest", but rather, "dangerous criminal behavior."

"It is time for this to end. Please stay home tonight," Rhodes-Conway said. "I welcome protests — particularly in the daytime — but I do not want legitimate protests to continue to provide cover for this violent, unacceptable behavior. I understand anger, but there is no excuse for putting lives in danger, and that is what is happening."

The group gathered Tuesday evening started out smaller than the more than 500 protesters who gathered at the Capitol Monday evening before a small group of agitators sparked the violence.

Freedom, Inc., which has organized many of the activities in Madison, has said it plans to have some sort of organized protest or demonstration every day this week.

Earlier Tuesday, activists again shut down a major thoroughfare in Madison to call attention to what they allege is an epidemic of violence by police against black people, this time shutting down the Beltline in both directions between Stoughton Road and John Nolen Drive.