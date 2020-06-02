Group shuts down Beltline to protest George Floyd's death and others

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Activists on Tuesday again shut down a major thoroughfare in Madison to call attention to what they allege is an epidemic of violence by police against black people, this time shutting down the Beltline in both directions between Stoughton Road and John Nolen Drive.

Local social-justice group Freedom Inc. and its supporters met at the Dane County Jail Downtown just after 1 p.m. and then made their way to the Beltline, where traffic was blocked beginning around 2 p.m.

Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain said police don't have any idea how long it will last.

"What they're planning on doing, they don't tell us," he said.

The group did not obtain a permit to march on the Beltline, which is a state highway, and DeSpain said that for the moment, police are monitoring the situation rather than trying to break up the protest.

On Monday, marchers with Freedom Inc., Urban Triage and the Party for Socialism Liberation, shut down John Nolen through the evening rush hour.