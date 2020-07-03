Group seeks public input on Madison police chief hiring

In several emails with similar wording sent June 24, residents called on the commission to make the chief-selection process “open and transparent” and “guided by the communities most impacted by the police,” while accusing it of working on behalf of the police union.

Other emails included identical lists of reasons why writers felt Rousseau was wrong to question whether the proposed monitor and oversight board could infringe on the PFC’s authority, with supporters of the monitor and oversight board noting that neither would have any final decision-making power.

“Simply put, the Monitor and Oversight Board envisioned by our Ad Hoc Committee will help the PFC perform its duties more effectively, equitably and comprehensively; they will not displace the PFC in any way,” Keith Findley, a UW-Madison law professor and chairman of the citizen committee that recommended the creation of the monitor and board, wrote in a June 15 letter.

In her response to the correspondence, Rousseau on June 25 wrote that it remained unclear how the board and PFC would resolve differences over police hiring, discipline and other matters.