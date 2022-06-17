Group of men attack man Downtown in third such incident in past week, Madison police say

A group of men attacked another man who was walking Downtown on Tuesday night in the third such incident in the past week, Madison police reported.

The victim told police he was in the 400 block of West Gilman Street about 10:15 p.m. Tuesday when he was punched by a group of men, who continued to kick and punch him while he was on the ground, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

The victim said his assailants did not take anything from him or say anything to him, Fryer said.

Detectives believe the same group of men, who are pictured in the accompanying surveillance photo, may be responsible for all three attacks, Fryer said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

