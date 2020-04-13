Group files lawsuit to count votes of those 'disenfranchised' by decision to hold April 7 election

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

"The clear imperative is both to make sure that justice is done related to last Tuesday and to make sure we never go through this nightmare scenario again," Wikler said.

He said it's likely other groups will bring lawsuits, particularly some of the more than 3,800 candidates across the state on last Tuesday's ballot.

Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez added the DNC is exploring legal options related to Wisconsin's 7th Congressional District race. Perez wants the state to send an absentee ballot to every registered voter in that district.

The Milwaukee plaintiffs, however, say they intentionally filed their lawsuit in advance of today's 4 p.m. start to counting votes in last week's election because they want to show the court that the suit "is not partisan ... but rather a challenge to the fundamental unfairness of the Legislative Defendants’ intentional act to force voters into an unreasonable, unfair, and unconstitutional choice between (a) exercising their fundamental right to vote in an in-person election during a pandemic; and (b) forgoing their right to vote in order to preserve their life and health and the lives and health of those close to them and the public overall,” according to the suit.