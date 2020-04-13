Group files lawsuit to count votes of those 'disenfranchised' by decision to hold April 7 election

A group of 14 Milwaukee-area residents filed a federal lawsuit Monday seeking a partial re-vote of last week's election, which due to the coronavirus pandemic was marred by long voter lines in Green Bay and Milwaukee and last-minute uncertainty over due dates for absentee ballots and whether in-person voting would proceed as scheduled.
The class action suit filed in U.S. District Court in Madison names Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, both Republicans, as defendants, along with the state individually, the Legislature and the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
The suit's goal is not a new election but an "order to count the votes of all those who were disenfranchised April 7," the plaintiffs' attorneys say in a news release.
"Due to the dangers to voters from the COVID-19 outbreak, the Legislature’s failure to postpone the April 7 election disenfranchised thousands of state electors who could not vote because of health concerns or issues with absentee balloting," the lawsuit states.
The lawsuit comes as national and state Democrats say they are exploring every legal option to address the results of last Tuesday's statewide election. Democratic Party of Wisconsin chairman Ben Wikler said the party's legal strategy centers around making sure the election is "as fair as possible" and to seek relief for voters that may face problems voting in future elections.
"The clear imperative is both to make sure that justice is done related to last Tuesday and to make sure we never go through this nightmare scenario again," Wikler said.
He said it's likely other groups will bring lawsuits, particularly some of the more than 3,800 candidates across the state on last Tuesday's ballot.
Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez added the DNC is exploring legal options related to Wisconsin's 7th Congressional District race. Perez wants the state to send an absentee ballot to every registered voter in that district.
The Milwaukee plaintiffs, however, say they intentionally filed their lawsuit in advance of today's 4 p.m. start to counting votes in last week's election because they want to show the court that the suit "is not partisan ... but rather a challenge to the fundamental unfairness of the Legislative Defendants’ intentional act to force voters into an unreasonable, unfair, and unconstitutional choice between (a) exercising their fundamental right to vote in an in-person election during a pandemic; and (b) forgoing their right to vote in order to preserve their life and health and the lives and health of those close to them and the public overall,” according to the suit.
Wisconsin's election took place Tuesday after the state Supreme Court struck down Gov. Tony Evers' executive order the day before postponing it until June 9. Evers had in the weeks leading up to April 7 supported holding the election as scheduled, but as the date grew closer and public health officials warned that people massing at polling places would accelerate the spread of the virus, Evers first asked the Legislature to mail every voter an absentee ballot, then tried to postpone Election Day.
The Legislature's Republican leaders rejected sending all voters absentee ballots as unfeasible and filed suit to overturn Evers' order delaying the election. Four of the state Supreme Court's conservative-leaning justices ordered the election to go on as planned, its two liberal-leaning members dissented and Justice Dan Kelly, a conservative on Tuesday's ballot, did not participate int he decision.
In a separate ruling the day before the election, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that voters' absentee ballots must be postmarked by 8 p.m. on Election Day to be counted, partially overturning a federal district court ruling that extended the deadline for receiving absentee ballots to 4 p.m. on April 13.
In the 5-4 vote along ideological lines, the conservative justices sided with Republican state lawmakers who challenged the later deadline.
Wisconsin Elections Commission spokesman Reid Magney said the commission is not likely to provide a response to the lawsuit until its lawyers file a formal response in court.
Vos' and Fitzgerald's offices did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Just less than 1.3 million absentee ballots were requested for Tuesday's election, shattering the record for the most such ballots requested in any past election. As of Friday, local clerks had gotten back just less than 1.1. million of them.
But even before the election, there were reports of people not getting ballots they had asked for two or three weeks prior to Election Day. After the election, three tubs of undelivered ballots were discovered in Oshkosh and Appleton and the Milwaukee Election Commission was asking the U.S. Postal Service to investigate what happened to absentee ballots that never reached voters in that city. The postal service has since announced it has launched an investigation into missing or undelivered ballots.
Meanwhile, there were reports of completed ballots returning to clerks without any clear postmarked date.
This story will be updated.
