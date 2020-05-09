Grieving pet owner hopes to find dog’s ashes thrown from stolen Jeep, Madison police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The cremated remains of a pair of beloved Scottish Terriers were thrown from a Madison woman's stolen Jeep Patriot during a wild joyride Tuesday night, police say.

The Jeep was stolen during a residential burglary on Island Drive early Monday morning, according to a police report.

The suspects drove recklessly around the West Side on Tuesday, as multiple witnesses saw the vehicle speeding, running red lights and driving on a bike path, police said. Officers attempted to stop the Jeep, but didn't chase it.

The Jeep also raced around Odana Hills Golf Course, jumping a bunker and leaving a license plate in a sand trap.

"Fortunately, damage to the course — save for the edge of a bunker that will need to be rebuilt — was minimal," said police spokesman Joel Despain.

The damaged Jeep was ditched near Allied Drive, and a search for the suspects — aided by a police dog — was unsuccessful.