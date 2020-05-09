Grieving pet owner hopes to find dog’s ashes thrown from stolen Jeep, Madison police say

The cremated remains of a pair of beloved Scottish Terriers were thrown from a Madison woman's stolen Jeep Patriot during a wild joyride Tuesday night, police say.
The Jeep was stolen during a residential burglary on Island Drive early Monday morning, according to a police report.
The suspects drove recklessly around the West Side on Tuesday, as multiple witnesses saw the vehicle speeding, running red lights and driving on a bike path, police said. Officers attempted to stop the Jeep, but didn't chase it.
The Jeep also raced around Odana Hills Golf Course, jumping a bunker and leaving a license plate in a sand trap.
"Fortunately, damage to the course — save for the edge of a bunker that will need to be rebuilt — was minimal," said police spokesman Joel Despain.
The damaged Jeep was ditched near Allied Drive, and a search for the suspects — aided by a police dog — was unsuccessful.
The incident appears to be yet another example of Madison's recent rash of vehicle theft, often involving teenagers. The suspects were described in the police report as young people.
At some point during the joyride, two boxes containing cremains of the victim's dogs were thrown from the vehicle. One of the boxes was found and returned by a community member, but the other box is still missing.
Anybody who finds a wooden box containing a purple or blue satchel are encouraged to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.
"The victim had planned to take the remains to her family's farm," Despain said.
