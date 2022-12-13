Grey Mazda terrorizes Monona neighborhood with reckless driving, Monona Police says

Residents of a Monona neighborhood near Monona Drive where terrorized by a reckless driver in a grey Mazda Dec. 13, striking trash cans and driving across residential lawns, Monona Police says.

At about 3:30 p.m. Monona Police were alerted of a grey Mazda driving recklessly, with the incident being captured on a residents security camera before being seen headed into a park.

As Monona PD investigated the area they received additional reports of a grey Mazda, this time stealing mail out of residents mailboxes, according to police.

Police then deployed a a tire deflation device in an attempt to stop the suspected vehicle. The vehicle continued fleeing however, swerving towards squad cars before striking a car at the intersection between Monona Drive and Owens Road, police says.

The vehicle was eventually stopped at the intersection between Monona Drive and Frost Woods Road, where the driver was taken into custody.

The driver has been identified as Justin A. Harlow, 29.

Harlow was taken into custody on a probation warrant with further charges pending, monona police says.

