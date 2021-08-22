 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Greenfield officer shot after traffic stop; suspect killed
MILWAUKEE | GUN VIOLENCE

Greenfield officer shot after traffic stop; suspect killed

MILWAUKEE — A traffic stop turned deadly early Sunday, leaving a Milwaukee man dead and a Greenfield police officer in critical condition.

A Greenfield officer stopped a vehicle near South 35th Street and West Oklahoma Avenue at 1:36 a.m. near the city’s border with Milwaukee, the Journal Sentinel reported.

The 31-year-old male driver — its lone occupant — stopped the car initially, then drove off and eventually crashed near South 27th Street and West Becher Street, about 2 miles away in Milwaukee.

The driver exited the vehicle and started shooting at officers, striking a 36-year-old officer multiple times.

Two other officers returned fire and killed the suspect.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics