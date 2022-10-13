 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Greendale man found dead in vehicle that crashed off I-94 near Marshall, authorities say

Police lights siren squad car, generic file photo 1
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A 77-year-old Greendale man was found dead in a vehicle that crashed off Interstate 94 near Marshall, the Wisconsin State Patrol reported.

The State Patrol early Thursday morning received information from the Greendale Police Department on a missing person whose phone was pinging off of I-94. Troopers were sent to the last known area, and were able to find the 2008 Chevrolet Uplander, which had traveled a significant distance off I-94 into a wooded area, Sgt. Bret Manke said in a statement.

The driver, whose identity was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene, Manke said.

The State Patrol is handling the crash investigation, and the Dane County Coroner’s Office is handling the death investigation, Manke said.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Love and Grad rockets: The husband and wife fighting on Ukraine's frontline

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics