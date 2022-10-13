Greendale man found dead in vehicle that crashed off I-94 near Marshall, authorities say

A 77-year-old Greendale man was found dead in a vehicle that crashed off Interstate 94 near Marshall, the Wisconsin State Patrol reported.
The State Patrol early Thursday morning received information from the Greendale Police Department on a missing person whose phone was pinging off of I-94. Troopers were sent to the last known area, and were able to find the 2008 Chevrolet Uplander, which had traveled a significant distance off I-94 into a wooded area, Sgt. Bret Manke said in a statement.
The driver, whose identity was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene, Manke said.
The State Patrol is handling the crash investigation, and the Dane County Coroner’s Office is handling the death investigation, Manke said.
