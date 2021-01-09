Green County Sheriff's Office, Albany police asking for help finding missing newborn

The Green County Sheriff's Office and the Albany Police Department are asking for the public's help finding a missing newborn.

The baby girl born on Tuesday at a residence in the village of Albany was taken from the residence by a man later identified as being the father of the child, Green County Sheriff Jeff Skatrud and Albany Police Chief Robert Ritter said in a joint statement Saturday. The father told officers he then gave the newborn girl to an "unidentified third party," and she has not been seen since.

The individual who reportedly took the newborn is said to be an acquaintance of the girl's father and driving a gray Chevrolet Equinox.

The investigation is active, and no further information was available to be released Saturday. A search of the village of Albany has turned up no results so far, and law enforcement has been unable to identify the individual in possession of the child.

The case does not fit the criteria for an Amber Alert, according to the statement, based on the investigation thus far.