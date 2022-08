Green County moving female inmates from jail due to shortage of female jail deputies

Green County said Friday that it has moved its female inmates to the Iowa County Jail or put them on electronic monitoring due to a shortage of female jail deputies and the “labor-intensive design” of the Green County Jail that dates to 1981.

Four female inmates were moved to the Iowa County Jail on July 26 and as of Aug. 5, four more are on electronic monitoring, Green County Sheriff Jeff Skatrud said in a statement.

Green County doesn’t anticipate being able to hold female inmates in its jail until early 2023, Skatrud said.

Earlier this week, Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett cited staffing shortages in announcing that he will begin closing a portion of the county’s jail inside the City-County Building that has for years been described as inhumane.

The east section of the seventh floor of the City-County Building, which is the oldest area of the jail, will be closed and about 65 male and female inmates will be transferred to jails in Rock, Iowa and Oneida counties, Barrett said in a statement. The transfers began Tuesday morning and will cost around $50 to $60 per inmate every day.

Skatrud said some responsibilities with inmates are gender specific and while Green County has been able to staff the mandatory minimum of two jail deputies on a shift, at times both are male.

If a female is arrested and brought to jail, they are booked in and transported to the Iowa County Jail in Dodgeville. In addition to the $50 to $60 per day cost of housing the inmate elsewhere, Green County is responsible for medical costs and the transportation of the inmate to that jail and back if required for a court appearance, Skatrud said.

Green County is recruiting for jail deputies, and once someone is hired the training period takes up to five months. Deputies have been working overtime to maintain jail security and later in August, a different schedule is being implemented to drive down overtime, Skatrud said.