Green County man arrested for setting trash can fires on State Street, Madison police say
alert

Madison Fire Department fire truck, State Journal file photo
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A Green County man was arrested for setting trash can fires on State Street early Friday morning, Madison police reported.

Officers and firefighters were sent shortly before 4 a.m. to multiple trash cans that were on fire in the 400 and 500 blocks of State Street, Sgt. Kurt Wege said in a statement.

City surveillance cameras in the area enabled officers to identify and apprehend the suspect Charles Garnett, 29, who was nearby, Wege said.

Garnett was arrested on tentative charges of arson, bail jumping and disorderly conduct.

Anyone with video footage of the fires being set is asked to contact Madison police. The non-emergency number is 608-255-2345.

