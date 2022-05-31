Green County deputy injured, vehicle flees after high-speed chase, authorities say

A Green County Sheriff's Office deputy was injured after crashing his vehicle during a high-speed pursuit early Tuesday, authorities said.

Adam Bass, an 11-year veteran with the sheriff, drove his patrol vehicle into a fence and tree while pursuing a dark-colored Chevrolet Camaro throughout the county just after 12:30 a.m., Sheriff Jeff Skatrud said in a statement.

Bass first saw the vehicle driving recklessly at a high speed on Highway X after a witness notified authorities, Skatrud.

Bass chased the Camaro along town roads and county trunk highways, losing sight of the vehicle before finding it again within minutes. While rounding a curve at the intersection of Highway K and Union Road, Bass' patrol vehicle went off the road and hit a ditch before crashing into the fence and tree, Skatrud said.

The Camaro fled the scene.

Bass was taken to the Monroe Clinic Hospital and was later released. He is expected to work again in the coming days, Skatrud said.

Authorities asked anyone with information to contact police at 608-328-9401, or Green County Crime Stoppers at 800-422-7463.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.