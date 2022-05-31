 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Green County deputy injured, vehicle flees after high-speed chase, authorities say

Police squad car lights RWB, generic file photo

A Green County Sheriff's Office deputy was injured after crashing his vehicle during a high-speed pursuit early Tuesday, authorities said. 

Adam Bass, an 11-year veteran with the sheriff, drove his patrol vehicle into a fence and tree while pursuing a dark-colored Chevrolet Camaro throughout the county just after 12:30 a.m., Sheriff Jeff Skatrud said in a statement. 

Bass first saw the vehicle driving recklessly at a high speed on Highway X after a witness notified authorities, Skatrud. 

Bass chased the Camaro along town roads and county trunk highways, losing sight of the vehicle before finding it again within minutes. While rounding a curve at the intersection of Highway K and Union Road, Bass' patrol vehicle went off the road and hit a ditch before crashing into the fence and tree, Skatrud said. 

The Camaro fled the scene. 

Bass was taken to the Monroe Clinic Hospital and was later released. He is expected to work again in the coming days, Skatrud said. 

People are also reading…

Authorities asked anyone with information to contact police at 608-328-9401, or Green County Crime Stoppers at 800-422-7463.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics