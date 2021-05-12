Green County crash leaves 18-year-old dead

An 18-year-old man is dead following a crash east of Monroe in Green County early Tuesday morning.
The Sheriff's Office said the Juda Fire Department responded to a report of a car on fire at about 1 a.m. on Middle Juda Road, just west of Richland Road. Investigators later determined the car had been going west on Middle Jude when it left the road, went into the north ditch and hit a tree.
The driver, Hunter J. Harrison, of Juda, was pronounced dead at the scene. Speed appears to be a factor in the crash, the Sheriff's Office said.