Green County boy accused of shooting infant daughter to remain charged with homicide as adult

A Green County judge on Friday rejected a bid by a 16-year-old boy charged with shooting his infant daughter to death to move the boy’s homicide case into juvenile court.

Instead, the first-degree intentional homicide case against Logan T. Kruckenberg-Anderson, of Albany, will remain in adult court where it was originally charged in January. He is also charged with hiding a corpse.

Circuit Judge Thomas Vale said Kruckenberg-Anderson and his lawyers, state assistant public defenders Guy Taylor and Ashley Morse, had failed after an all-day hearing to prevail on any of the three prongs needed to have the case sent to juvenile court.

In Wisconsin, anyone age 10 or older who is charged with first-degree intentional homicide is initially charged as an adult, but those 16 or under at the time of the alleged incident can ask to have the case sent to juvenile court in a procedure called a reverse waiver.

To succeed, Kruckenberg-Anderson would have had to prove that he would receive inadequate treatment in the adult justice system, that granting the reverse waiver would not depreciate the seriousness of the crime and that it is not necessary to keep the case in adult court to deter other juveniles from committing similar crimes.