Green County authorities investigating death of newborn baby as homicide

Green County authorities are now investigating the death of a newborn baby as a homicide, the Wisconsin Department of Justice said Monday.

A "person of interest" was taken into custody, DOJ said. The Albany Police Department is leading the investigation.

The baby girl, born on Tuesday at a residence in the village of Albany, was reported missing Saturday and found dead on Sunday.

Authorities are seeking help identifying a person who was seen walking in Albany on Tuesday.

The infant was taken from the Albany residence by a man later identified as being the father of the child, Green County Sheriff Jeff Skatrud and Albany Police Chief Robert Ritter said in a joint statement Saturday.

The father told officers he then gave the newborn girl to an "unidentified third party," and she had not been seen since. The individual who reportedly took the newborn was said to be an acquaintance of the girl's father and driving a gray Chevrolet Equinox, law enforcement said Saturday.

DOJ did not specify whether the acquaintance was the person in custody, the person in the photo or neither.