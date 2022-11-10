 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Green County authorities investigating bridge fire as arson

A fire on a wooden pedestrian bridge in rural Green County early Thursday morning is being investigated as arson.

The Badger State Trail overpass bridge was found fully engulfed in flames just before 2:30 a.m. Thursday in the town of Monroe near Round Grove Road, Green County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Cody Kanable said. The fire was "deliberately set," Kanable added.

Authorities closed the bridge in July 2022 after being damaged in a vehicle crash. Round Grove Road will be closed on Thursday to remove the overpass bridge, as it's been deemed a safety risk and structurally instable after the fire, Kanable said.

An investigation is ongoing. The sheriff's office is asking for anyone with information to contact Green County Crime Stoppers at (800) 422-7463 or online at greencountycrimestoppers.com.

