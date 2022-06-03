 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Green Bay woman accused of killing, dismembering man bound over for trial

GREEN BAY — A Green Bay woman accused of killing and dismembering a man must stand trial.

WLUK-TV reported that Brown County Court Commissioner Paul Burke ordered 24-year-old Taylor Schabusiness to stand trial following a preliminary hearing Thursday.

Schabusiness faces homicide, mutilation and sexual assault charges in connection with Shad Thyrion's death in February.

According to a criminal complaint, Schabusiness told investigators she and the victim were using drugs, including meth, and engaging in sex when the man was strangled. She then dismembered his body, and placed body parts in various locations in the home and a vehicle.

Schabusiness is due back in court on July 5 to enter a plea.

