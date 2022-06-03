Green Bay woman accused of killing, dismembering man bound over for trial

GREEN BAY — A Green Bay woman accused of killing and dismembering a man must stand trial.
WLUK-TV reported that Brown County Court Commissioner Paul Burke ordered 24-year-old Taylor Schabusiness to stand trial following a preliminary hearing Thursday.
Schabusiness faces homicide, mutilation and sexual assault charges in connection with Shad Thyrion's death in February.
According to a criminal complaint, Schabusiness told investigators she and the victim were using drugs, including meth, and engaging in sex when the man was strangled. She then dismembered his body, and placed body parts in various locations in the home and a vehicle.
People are also reading…
Schabusiness is due back in court on July 5 to enter a plea.
Courts reporter Ed Treleven's memorable stories from 2021
From the more than 240 stories I published in 2021, here are five that stand out in my mind for various reasons, because of their unusual subject matter, popularity among readers or the lasting impact the subjects of those stories will have. Most are different from the usual things I encounter in the courts every day.
Edgewood High School's football team was in the WIAA playoffs when it was disqualified for having an ineligible player.
This was one of the more unusual cases I covered this year.
East High School business teacher David Kruchten, explained himself in a letter to U.S. District Judge James Peterson before his sentencing.
Amid days covering unspeakable tragedy, it was a wonderful diversion to meet Alan Crossley, a volunteer with Wheels for Winners.
A state Supreme Court decision put the drunken driving homicide case against Dawn Prado, pending since 2015, back on the Dane County docket.