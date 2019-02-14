Sun Prairie Police Department is seeking help Thursday locating a missing veteran who may be at risk.
Shawn Jacob, 38, was last seen Wednesday afternoon in Sun Prairie, Sgt. Ray Thomson said.
Jacob is driving a 2008 white Ford F-150 truck with a black cover over the truck bed and Wisconsin truck license plate HT9619, Thomson said. One of the truck's windows might be broken, he said.
Jacob, who is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs about 230 pounds and has short brown hair, may be in the Madison, Milwaukee or Lake Wisconsin areas, Thomson said.
The Police Department issued a Green Alert Thursday evening, which is used to identify missing at-risk veterans.
Anyone who sees Jacob should call 911 and should not try to approach or contact him, Thomson said.