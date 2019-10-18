A grease fire closed a popular Williamson Street restaurant Thursday night, the same restaurant that was closed for more than four months last year after a vehicle crashed through its front entrance.
The Madison Fire Department said crews arrived at Ha Long Bay, 1353 Williamson St., about 10:30 p.m. after a fire started in a deep fryer that employees were unable to put out with two types of fire extinguishers.
Firefighters used another fire extinguisher, a dry chemical extinguisher, which put the fire out, the fire department said.
Public Health Madison-Dane County was notified and was set to inspect the kitchen Friday morning.
The restaurant said Friday it would be closed for a few days for cleanup.
The building was struck by an SUV on May 4, 2018, causing a partial collapse of the building's facade. It re-opened in September of last year.