Grant County Sheriff's Office looking for man claiming to be an officer

The Grant County Sheriff's office is looking for a man claiming to be an officer who reportedly pulled over a citizen in the town of Hazel Green Thursday morning, the sheriff's office said.

The man was in a vehicle described as an older style black Chevrolet Impala when he pulled over the citizen on Highway 80 near Sinsinawa Road around 7 a.m., Sheriff Nate Dreckman said. The vehicle, presumed to be a decommissioned squad car, had red and blue lights mounted in the upper windshield and a spot light on the driver's side door.

The man approached the citizen's door and asked where they were going. Dreckman said. When the citizen said he was going to work, the man told him the "state of Wisconsin was shut down." The man said the citizen needed a permit from his employer to drive but he would "let it slide this time" and returned to his vehicle.

The citizen, who reported the incident, said the man was wearing a light brown uniform top and black pants. There was no badge or name tag, but the shirt had two patches on both shoulders that said "Sheriff Department." He is described as a white male in his mid 30s or early 40s with short brown hair and some stubble.

Dreckman said the man appeared to the citizen to be unarmed. The incident is still under investigation.