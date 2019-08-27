Grant County squad car tight shot
Grant County Sheriff's Office

A Grant County man died in a ATV crash on Saturday, the Grant County Sheriff's Office reported.

Authorities on Saturday at 9:50 p.m. responded to a report of an ATV crash with injuries, on Marsha Lane in the Town of Paris, according to a police news release.

The preliminary investigation showed that David Post, 27, of rural Potosi, was traveling south on Marsha Lane when he lost control of his Honda ATV, and was thrown from the vehicle.

Post was pronounced dead at the scene by the Grant County Coroner's Office, and one his dogs also was killed in the crash, which remains under investigation by the state Department of Natural Resources, the release states.

Dickeyville EMS, Potosi EMS, Jamestown Fire Department and Potosi Fire Department all responded to the scene, along with deputies from the Grant County Sheriff's Office and a warden from the DNR.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Comments disabled.