Grant County fish dealer charged with illegal sale of intact Asian carp

A Platteville fish dealer is facing charges of illegally selling Asian carp, Wisconsin’s most prevalent and destructive invasive species.

According to the Department of Natural Resources, Li Fish Farm transported and sold intact carp in violation of state law.

Although the fish were not brought into the state in water tanks, the DNR says Asian carp can survive out of water for more than a day, and gutting or severing the gill coverings is the only way to ensure the fish won’t be revived if released.

The fish farm operator is facing four criminal charges of possessing illegal fish and one count of transporting fish without proper vehicle identification or maintaining records of who caught the fish or where they were sold, according to DNR.

The charges stem from violations alleged to have occurred in 2018 and 2019, although the agency said the illegal activity was happening prior to that and additional charges may be forthcoming.

The DNR did not say where the fish were caught.

It is believed to be the state’s first case involving illegal sales of Asian carp, which outcompete native fish and can destroy habitat.