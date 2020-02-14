Grant County deputy narrowly avoids collision with armed drunken driver, police say

A Grant County Sheriff’s Deputy was driving north on Highway X in Wyalusing Township when a driver who was headed south crossed the center line while rounding a bend in the road and nearly hit the deputy, authorities reported.

The deputy stopped the driver of the offending 2013 Ford F150 truck, Daniel Meyers, 59, of Mount Hope, and discovered a loaded rifle in the front seat of Meyers’ truck. The deputy also discovered Meyers had been drinking, the Grant County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Meyers submitted to a field sobriety test and was arrested on tentative charges of a third OWI offense, being armed while intoxicated, and driving with an open container.

Blue Mounds homicide, East teacher child porn case top recent notable crimes in Madison area

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.