Grant County deputy narrowly avoids collision with armed drunken driver, police say

Grant County deputy narrowly avoids collision with armed drunken driver, police say

A Grant County Sheriff’s Deputy was driving north on Highway X in Wyalusing Township when a driver who was headed south crossed the center line while rounding a bend in the road and nearly hit the deputy, authorities reported.

The deputy stopped the driver of the offending 2013 Ford F150 truck, Daniel Meyers, 59, of Mount Hope, and discovered a loaded rifle in the front seat of Meyers’ truck. The deputy also discovered Meyers had been drinking, the Grant County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Meyers submitted to a field sobriety test and was arrested on tentative charges of a third OWI offense, being armed while intoxicated, and driving with an open container.

