Grant County authorities looking for driver who fled after rollover crash

Grant County authorities said they are looking for a driver who fled after a rollover crash early Sunday morning.

Shortly after 12:15 a.m. Sunday, the Grant County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to a one-vehicle rollover on Highway 133 near Lynn Hollow Road in the town of Waterloo, Sheriff Nate Dreckman said in a report.

Deputies determined when they arrived at the scene that the driver had fled after black 2012 Volkswagen Passat struck a mailbox, when into a ditch and came to rest on its roof, Dreckman said.

The Passat sustained disabling damage and authorities are seeking the driver and asking anyone with information to contact the Grant County Sheriff's Office, Dreckman said.

