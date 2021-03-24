Grant County authorities looking for driver who fled after rollover crash

Grant County authorities said they are looking for a driver who fled after a rollover crash early Sunday morning.
Shortly after 12:15 a.m. Sunday, the Grant County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to a one-vehicle rollover on Highway 133 near Lynn Hollow Road in the town of Waterloo, Sheriff Nate Dreckman said in a report.
Deputies determined when they arrived at the scene that the driver had fled after black 2012 Volkswagen Passat struck a mailbox, when into a ditch and came to rest on its roof, Dreckman said.
The Passat sustained disabling damage and authorities are seeking the driver and asking anyone with information to contact the Grant County Sheriff's Office, Dreckman said.
Photos: Madison's most dangerous intersections, as seen from space
No. 10: Packers Avenue and International Lane
No. 9: Zeier Road and East Washington Avenue
No. 8: South Park Street and West Badger Road
No. 7: Thierer Road and East Washington Avenue
No. 6: North First Street and East Washington Avenue
No. 5: Buckeye Road and South Stoughton Road
No. 4: South Baldwin Street and East Washington Avenue
No. 3: North Stoughton Road and East Washington Avenue