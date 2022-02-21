Granddaughter chases intruder from Near East Side home after grandmother flees home, Madison police say

An intruder who caused a woman to flee her Near East Side home early Monday morning was chased form the home by the woman’s granddaughter, Madison police reported.

Officers were sent to a residence in the 1000 block of Williamson Street shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Monday on a report of a burglary, Lt. Jennifer Hannah said in a statement.

The caller said a man had just broken into her home and was sitting on her couch, and she was so frightened that she ran out of her house to a park and called police and her granddaughter, Hannah said.

Before police arrived, the granddaughter chased the man out of the residence. Officers were able to locate the intoxicated man down the street, Hannah said.

The man, who was not identified, was taken to the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of disorderly conduct and trespassing.

