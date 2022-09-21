Grand Marsh man sentenced to nearly 5 years in prison for illegal gun possession

A Grand Marsh man was sentenced Wednesday to nearly 5 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release for possessing a fire arm as a felon.

Charles Leofilos, 34 of Grand Marsh, pleaded guilty of possession of a firearm as a felon on June 1. He had previously been convicted of multiple felonies, including substantial battery.

Officers with the La Crosse Police Department stopped a car driven by Leofilos for a traffic violation on March 15, 2021 and, during the stop, a police canine alerted officers to the presence of controlled substances. Officers searched the car and found a handgun with a loaded magazine hidden behind the steering wheel and heroin hidden in a separate compartment below the steering wheel. Leofilos admitted to borrowing the gun as part of plan to confront one of his passengers over a drug dispute, and to taking the heroin as part of the same plan, United States Attorney Timothy O’Shea said in a statement.

After he was released from local custody in connection to this case, Leofilos committed his fifth offense of operating a vehicle while under the influence and was sentenced to another 2 years in prison. The sentence for his fifth operating under the influence offense will begin after his time served for the gun possession.

U.S. District Judge William M. Conley noted that the sentence was justified by the danger implicit in Leofilos’ offense, his lengthy criminal history, his unchecked substance abuse, and prior acts of violence. Conley noted it was “easy to imagine” what could have occurred had officers not stopped Leofilos’ car. Judge Conley also stated that Leofilos posed an ongoing danger to himself, those around him, and the community at large.