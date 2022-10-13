 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grand jury indicts Wisconsin postal workers for stealing money orders, rebate checks from mail

A federal grand jury has indicted Wisconsin postal workers for stealing money orders and rebate checks from mail in separate cases, authorities reported.

Megan A. Torrez, 45, of Alma, was charged with two counts of misappropriating postal funds. The indictment alleges that on Nov. 30 and Dec. 27, while working for the U.S. Postal Service, Torrez converted to her own use more than $1,000 in U.S. Postal money orders, U.S. Attorney Timothy O’Shea said in a statement.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison.

Joshua P. Copas, 37, of Cumberland, was charged with theft of mail. The indictment alleges that while working for the U.S. Postal Service between April 7 and May 30, Copas stole Menards’ rebate checks from the mail, O’Shea said.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of 5 years in federal prison.

