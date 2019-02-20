A federal grand jury indicted a Madison man Wednesday on charges that he coerced a 14-year-old Tennessee girl to make child pornography and that he lied to FBI agents when they questioned him about the girl's whereabouts.
Bryan Rogers, 31, was initially charged in a federal criminal complaint on Feb. 4 with the sexual exploitation charge. Prosecutors had said they were also considering seeking an indictment for taking a minor across state lines for sexual purposes, but instead the grand jury indicted Rogers for allegedly lying to FBI agents.
Rogers is accused of persuading the girl between Dec. 24 and Jan. 13 to video record herself being sexually assaulted by a man in her hometown of Madisonville, Tennessee, whom she said had repeatedly assaulted her, then having her send the recording to Rogers.
Rogers had told the girl that she needed video evidence of the assaults so that she would be believed, according to the complaint filed in U.S. District Court on Feb. 4.
Court documents state that Rogers drove to Tennessee and picked up the girl on Jan. 14, then drove her back to his mother's house on Madison's North Side, where he kept her hidden until police found her there on Jan. 31.
Earlier that day, FBI agents had visited Rogers' home, and he told them the girl wasn't there. The indictment states that Rogers lied when he told agents that he had communicated with the girl only through Facebook and a gaming platform called Roblox; that he did not drive to Tennessee to get the girl; that he had last visited Tennessee in 2010; and that the girl was not at his home.
"In fact, the defendant knew these statements were false at the time he was interviewed by the FBI," the indictment states.
At a hearing last week Rogers was ordered jailed until his trial. Rogers' lawyers said that in late January Rogers and the girl drove the video and a five-page statement written by the girl to St. Louis, where they mailed it to the FBI field office there. The man suspected of assaulting the girl was arrested after agents received the letter and video.
Rogers will be back in court Thursday where he will likely enter not guilty pleas to the charges in the indictment, and trial dates will likely be set.