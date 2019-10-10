A federal grand jury has indicted a Madison man on a charge of sex trafficking of a minor, according to a statement from Scott C. Blader, U.S. attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin.
James Coney, 31, is charged with recruiting, enticing, harboring, transporting, and maintaining a minor from Dec. 23, 2017 to about Jan. 20, 2018, knowing the minor would be caused to engage in a commercial sex act, Blader said.
The indictment also charges Coney with transporting the minor from Wisconsin to Illinois on Dec. 24, 2017, with the intent that the minor engage in prostitution.
If convicted, Coney faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years and a maximum of life in federal prison on each charge.