Grand jury indicts Madison man for alleged fraud in applying for COVID-19 pandemic federal aid

A federal grand jury this week indicted a Madison man for alleged fraud in applying for federal aid related to the COVID-19 pandemic, federal authorities reported.
Ahmad Kanan, aka Ahmed Kanaan, 48, is charged with wire fraud and money laundering. The indictment alleges that he committed wire fraud and money laundering in connection with applications for loans through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. PPP allowed qualifying small businesses to receive unsecured Small Business Administration guaranteed loans.
The indictment alleges that Kanan, acting as the owner and CEO of Altin Labs Inc., applied for two PPP loans totaling $119,560, and when asked as part of the application process whether he was subject to any criminal charges, falsely answered no. The indictment alleges that Kanan was aware that on Oct. 10 he had been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of access device fraud and attempted access device fraud.
The indictment also charges Kanan with money laundering, alleging that he transferred $47,000 in fraudulently obtained PPP loan proceeds from the Altin Labs Inc. bank account to his checking account.
If convicted, Kanan faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison on each count.
