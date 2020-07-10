Grand jury indicts Madison, Florida men for alleged food stamps fraud of $90K

A federal grand jury has indicted a Madison man and a Florida man for allegedly fraud totaling more than $90,000 in the food stamps program, authorities reported.
James Davis, 53, of Port San Lucie, Florida, and Gary Baker, 49, of Madison, were charged with four counts of wire fraud and two counts of food stamp fraud. The indictment alleges that from January 2011 to April 2016, Davis and Baker used fraudulently obtained Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) cards, commonly known as food stamps, to purchase food and other items for use at a food cart and a restaurant they operated in Madison under the name JD’s.
The indictment alleges that Davis and Baker acquired about 358 SNAP cards -- magnetically encoded cards that operate like debit cards -- representing 254 Wisconsin households to buy about $90,837 of food and other items at Sam’s Club in Madison.
If convicted, Davis and Baker face a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison on each wire fraud count and five years in prison on each food stamp fraud count.
